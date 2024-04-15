PCB dissolves defunct Cricket Technical Committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board has abolished the inactive Cricket Technical Committee, with only two committees now listed on the PCB website.

PCB’s committees include Senior Junior National Selection Committee and Women’s National Selection Committee.

Former Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf formed the Cricket Technical Committee.

Misbah-ul-Haq was the head of the technical committee, Junaid Zia was a member and Usman Taslim was the secretary. The last meeting of the technical committee was held in September after the Asia Cup and before the World Cup.

Muhammad Hafeez was separated for not giving importance to the recommendations of the committee, while Misbah-ul-Haq was also separated from the committee for being associated with a TV show.

Zaka Ashraf also decided to change the captain and coaches without consulting the committee.