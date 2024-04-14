

Negotiations with the IMF for a new bailout package, Finance Minister left for Washington

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb left for Washington along with a delegation in connection with negotiations for a new bailout package from the IMF.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is also likely to meet MDIMF in Washington.

Talks between Pakistan and the IMF will take place next week, Pakistan will request the IMF for a new loan program.

Negotiations for the new loan program will take place after the Executive Board meeting.

Members of the economic team will also attend the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

Apart from the IMF, the economic team is also expected to meet with the officials of the World Bank and other institutions.