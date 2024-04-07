Marina and Laila Wasti against ‘unnecessary’ use of English dialogue in dramas

Laila Wasti and Marina Khan have criticised ‘unnecessary’ use of English dialogue in drama scripts and ‘meaningless’ content.

The talented veteran Pakistani actors appearing on a Ramazan transmission hosted by Aijaz Aslam and Nadia Khan talked about ‘mistakes’ that drama makers and actors make. They also criticised the dramas for their meaningless content. Speaking about it, Laila Wasti said that she loves to perform in a role that is meaningful and has a performance margin.

She said, “The only concern I have is to know about the writer and director. I don’t want to speak those dialogues like, ‘Aap Fresh Ho Jain. Main Chaye Le Ker Ati Hoon”

Marina Khan added, “I don’t know why they use this wrong dialogue. There is a common dialogue that we often say, ‘go freshen up,’ but instead, they have translated it into ‘fresh ho jaen,’ unnecessarily adding English words into the dialogue.

Once I was shocked to hear a dialogue from a male actor who said, ‘go get my dress ironed.”

Laila Wasti added, “I have seen many times that a lot of unnecessary English dialogue is being inserted into the scripts.

Nadia Khan also joined the debate and said, “Can’t they say I am going to the toilet or bathroom or washroom or I am going to take a bath!”

Aijaz Aslam also contributed to the conversation and said that the audience must know that the word ‘dress’ isn’t typically used for men.