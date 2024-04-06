

EXPERIENCE PAKISTAN’S CROWN JEWEL AT ITS FINEST

Cultural enthusiasts, history buffs, and nature lovers, pack your bags and book your trip to Hunza Valley, Pakistan! Waiting to welcome you there is Hashoo Group’s new 4-star resort, PC Legacy Nasirabad, Hunza, offering exceptional hospitality during your stay.



Pakistan, a country rich in diverse cultures, historical landmarks, and breathtaking landscapes, is a captivating destination for tourists worldwide. The spectacular Hunza Valley, located approximately 700 kilometers from the bustling capital of Islamabad, is renowned for its exceptional natural beauty, delectable cuisine, unmatched heritage, and the warm hospitality extended by its locals to visiting guests.



Hashoo Group’s four-star PC Legacy brand has recently expanded its footprint to Nasirabad, Hunza, providing luxurious facilities and unparalleled hospitality to ensure a seamless stay for both local and international guests.



Situated near the base of the majestic Rakaposhi, the resort offers surreal 360-degree views of the surrounding scenery. It features 57 state-of-the-art rooms and suites and boasts 24-hour restaurant service offering a variety of local and international cuisines.

Guests can enjoy a selection of fresh, valley-produced fruits straight from the orchards, along with freshly baked walnut and peach cakes, local raw honey, and other delicacies unique to the valley. Additionally, the property’s central location offers convenient proximity to several tourist attractions, including the majestic Rakaposhi peak, the historic Baltit Fort, breathtaking cherry blossom orchards, the ethereal Attabad Lake, the unique Khunjerab Pass, the exceptional Nagar Naltar Valleys, and various religious sites for Japanese, Thai, and Korean monks.



The hotel also features premium fiber optic connectivity, providing an enhanced experience for its guests in a relatively remote region with limited data and telephone penetration.

Guests will be pleasantly surprised to find the hotel significantly staffed by women, reflecting Hashoo Group’s commitment to empowering and uplifting local women in the region. Looking ahead, the Group aims to transform the enterprise into one entirely led by women, highlighting their support for women’s leadership and economic participation in Hunza.

Whether visiting individually, with family, or friends, tourists can pre-book their exploration of this magnificent region through the exclusive Pearl Tours & Travels facility. This service offers bespoke tours tailored to the unique preferences and plans of its guests, ensuring a personalized and unforgettable experience.



With summer just around the corner, tourists from all over are setting their sights on this northern gem, recognized as one of Pakistan’s most famous destinations. Plan ahead and book your unforgettable vacation today!