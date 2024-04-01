Crackdown against criminals begins

THATTA: Amid surge in street crime, Thatta police have launched a crackdown against criminals involved in heinous offences including the supply of drugs and other substances. According to information gathered by this correspondent as many as 19 notorious delinquents have been arrested while four of them were nabbed after brief encounters.

SSP Thatta Dr Imran Khan on Monday told local reporters that they were committed to wipe out crime from Thatta. ” Ashiq Totani, Noor Soomro and Zahid Chandio were wanted in more than 16 cases,” he said and added that the operation against the criminals would continue.

Police have formed a strategy to trace the hideouts of vagabonds involved in supply of narcotic substances mainly ice and hashish. SSP Thatta has urged citizens and other institutions to cooperate for eradication of crime.

The incidents of robbery have surged in Thatta and Sujawal district during the past few months and the decision of crackdown has been taken to revive the peace of the district.