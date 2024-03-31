Police Arrest Dacoit After Alleged Encounter

THATTA: Gharo police in what has been described as a brief encounter arrested a dacoit near babra bus stop late Friday night The local police said that three dacoits armed with deadly weapons stormed a petrol pump located some eight kilometers from Gharo city of district Thatta in late hours of Friday. The area police got timely information of the incident, claimed Station House Officer Gharo and they reached the site. As soon as bandits saw police mobiles heading towards them they opened fire on police, which was retaliated and an encounter ensued. The brief encounter of around half an hour left a dacoit injured critically while his two accomplices made their escape good. The injured dacoit was brought to rural health center Gharo where he was identified as Noor Ahmed Sommro. Police said that they were busy evaluating the criminal record of the arrested dacoit, however he had not disclosed the name of the fleeing suspects. On the other hand, the relatives of the arrested suspect claimed that police had picked him up from outside his house on Tuesday and then projected him as a dacoit on the behest of a local influential businessman. SSP Thatta Dr Imran Khan said that he would take all possible measures to reduce crime rate in the district.