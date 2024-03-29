BIZNET24: Women’s Empowerment Key to Financial Inclusion

Pakistan’s leading innovation hub, BizNet, held its highly successful third edition at the President House in Islamabad. Partnering with the Women Business Network, the event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and startup founders. Their focus: promoting financial inclusion and advancements in technology. “Embracing Financial Inclusion & Business Transformation” served as the central theme.

Iftikhar Hussain, the CEO of Transforming Hub and the Founder of Women Business Network, expressed his appreciation to all stakeholders for their unwavering support, which has played a crucial role in BizNet’s successful journey to its third edition. He underscored the significance of banks and Fintech in promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development in Pakistan. He stressed that achieving financial inclusion in Pakistan is dependent on the active participation of women in the workforce. It is essential for banks to initiate measures that encourage female entrepreneurship.

Chief Guest, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi commended the State Bank of Pakistan for its efforts in promoting financial inclusivity, noting that despite progress, there is still a considerable journey ahead, particularly within our region. He praised CEO of Transforming Hub, Iftikhar Hussain for his steadfast commitment to inclusivity, recognizing the pivotal role individuals like him play in driving positive societal change.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also addressed the concerning issue of education for street children, highlighting that 44% of Pakistani children are currently not receiving an education. He emphasized the need for us to take proactive measures to address this critical issue.

Muzzaffar Piracha, Group CEO of Airlink Communications Ltd., emphasized the role of technology in advancing financial inclusion. He highlighted the importance of leveraging technology to reach underserved communities and provide them with access to financial services.

Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer of Jazz, underscored the future of financial inclusion, emphasizing that it is not just a trend but a necessity for sustainable economic growth. He highlighted Jazz’s commitment to leveraging digital technology to enhance financial inclusion and empower individuals across Pakistan.

We are thankful to H.E. Fahad Sulaiman Khalf Alkharusi, Oman Ambassador to Pakistan. H.E. Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunarante (Retd), SriLankan Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Tamerlan Kamal Oglu Khalilov, Deputy Ambassador Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Charlie Lyons Jones from Australian High Commission, Salvatore Parano, Commercial Head, Embassy of Italy Johanna Knoess, Head of Social Protection, GIZ & Nurettin Demir, Head of Commercial, Turkish Consulate for gracing the event with their presence.

Out of 141 applications, only 25 organizations were recognized at the 3rd BIZNET Awards. These winners exemplified their commitment to financial inclusion and business transformation in Pakistan. The awardees included prominent names like State Bank of Pakistan, TECNO Mobile Pakistan, MCB, Faysal Bank, PayFast, Mytm, Capital Stake, 9D Technologies, Finz Games, Zufta Travels, New Star Book Dept, HR Knowledge Cafe, Edify, California Technology Group, Qwerty Experts, TCP Software, Outsource Tel, Letsremotify, Sitbnite Smart Solutions, Noonfay, Brand Spectrum, My Tutor Source, W & W Entreprises & Arhamsoft among the awardees.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to continue driving innovation, inclusivity, and economic growth in Pakistan.