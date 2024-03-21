Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence

Arranging food cuisines, beverages and sweets at Iftar Dastarkhwan, Riazul Haq (60), a former school teacher of Nowshera district is all smile while following the rich legacy of his father, who organized such parties for fellow villagers during every Ramazan which brought them closer besides strengthen bonds of brotherhood and mutual coexistence.

Exudes with bonds of sharing and empathy, Riaz arranges Iftar Dastarkhwan for underprivileged at his home village Mohib Banda from Ist Ramazan to Chand Raat in memory of his late father Mazharul Haq, who passed away of pancreas cancer few years ago.

“In line with my father’s will, I arrange Iftar Dastarkhwan for poor, orphans and marginalized ones since 2012 at Taray mosque where Rozdars are being served with various food cuisines including dates, rice, pakora, dahi bhallay, jaleebi and beverages, thus seeking mercy and forgiveness for departed soul of my Baba Jan,” he told APP.

The soothing moments of sharing iftaar’s items including dates, pakora, jalebi, kachalo and others dishes is still alive as fresh as today when I keenly observed my late father handing over packets of food to people while coming to the mosque for Magrib prayer.”

“There is no better joy for a Muslim but to include poor and orphans in Iftar’s celebrations. I feel inner peace, and satisfaction while doing this noble practice in all 30 days of this holy month,” he said, adding “breaking fast together bring people of all faiths closer and strengthens bonds for life.”

Strongly believing in interfaith-harmony, compassion and brotherhood, Riaz said distribution of food in Ramazan was a mark of respect and admiration for our fellow fasting Muslims’ brothers that doubled our happiness.

“Iftar Dastarkhwan is open to everyone irrespective of their work profile, social status, caste, creed and religion,” he said, adding in today’s busy life, “we hardly get time to be with our neigbours, villagers and childhood friends. It’s the holy month of Ramzan that brings us together not just as a family and friends but as neighbourhood on Aftar Dastarkhwans,” he said.

Abdul Ghafoor, former Director, Sheikh Zayd Islamic Centre Peshawar said that Iftar parties strengthen bonds of friendship, love and promote interfaith harmony immensely.

“Ramadan is a blessed holy month in which Allah Almighty showers His infinite mercy and immense blessings on the Muslims whom tries hard to bring closer to Him seeking forgiveness besides maximizing their rewards.”

“We can’t come closer to each other and develop a tolerant society unless we all enjoy equal rights and respect each other’s beliefs irrespective of caste, colour and languages,” said noted religious scholar Maulana Tila Muhammad Siddique.

Roadside mass iftaar parties are being seen at Qisa Khwani, University Road, Lady Reading Hospital, Takhto Jumat Cantonment and Ramadas where philanthropists invite people of different faiths in an environment of sharing, care and friendship.

The mass iftaar parties’ long sheets filled with dates, pakora, jalebi snacks, fruits, dahe bhalay, kacalo, rice, meat, paye, chapply kebab, polao, and sweet beverages get fully occupied by the passerby, laborers and people of different schools of thoughts.

Maulana Tila Sadique said that interfaith harmony promotes peace and tranquility among people through positivity and mutual coexistence. He said inviting each other for iftaar parties cement bonds of love, friendship and brotherhood among people of all religions including Islam and Christianity.

“The Madina Charter had provided complete and unprecedented religious freedom to the followers of all religions and there is a need of constant debate and discussion on its different clauses and articles for education for ensuring lasting peace and harmony in world.”

Terming charity an important component of Islam, he said it was more significant in Ramazan and people should give it to reputable charity organizations having an excellent people’s service and clean accounts record.

He said a list of reputable charities organisations was already available in NECTA website, adding extra care should be made by people so that their charity can’t go into the wrong hands.