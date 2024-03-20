PTI withdraws petition for establishment of JIT

A petition for setting up a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the May 9 and 10, 2023 incidents has been withdrawn by Qazi Anwar, Advocate of Insaf Lawyers Forum, who appeared in the court. A two member bench of the Peshawar High Court, headed by Justice Atiq Shah and comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah, was hearing of the petition.

Qazi Anwar, Advocate of Insaf Lawyers Forum appeared before the court and pleaded that he is directed by his counsel to withdraw the petition for the establishment of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).