PTI seeks accountability of cops after crackdown on workers

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan on Monday cautioned against the crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, stating that parliamentary committees will scrutinise the accounts of several officers, including IGs of Punjab and Islamabad.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad amidst the alleged crackdown on PTI leaders and workers, Omar said, “We are striving against electoral rigging. At present, there is a surge in human rights violations in Pakistan. PTI workers are being subjected to human rights abuses. We appeal to the Supreme Court to take notice of this.” He condemned the crackdown against PTI’s peaceful protests across the country, adding that over 100 party workers were arrested and terrorism cases were lodged against them.

“We strongly condemn this. The IG, on Maryam Nawaz’s orders, is facilitating this. The IG has now become a domestic servant of the PML-N,” he added. Omar Ayub mentioned that cases were filed against Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Amir Mughal and other party leaders in Pakistan. “The faces of Islamabad’s IG, SSP, DC, and others should be exposed. The police’s only mission was to crush PTI,” he said.

The opposition leader vowed to scrutinise the accounts of officials through the National and Provincial Assemblies’ Public Accounts Committees. “We will summon all these officers to any committee and question them. All of them will be held accountable. We will also audit the caretaker government. We will check the accounts of every government department to see where the expenses are being made,” he stated.

Omar Ayub expressed concern over the continued blocking of various social media platforms. “All this is being done so that Pakistan’s youth do not receive timely information. We demand that these websites be unblocked,” he urged.

Regarding the detention of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and other PTI workers, he said efforts would be made for their release. “Bushra Bibi is not being provided sufficient facilities. She should not be considered as Imran Khan’s weakness,” he added. He further commented on President Asif Zardari’s health, stating, “His health does not permit him to be the head of the state. He is unwell and not fit to become the supreme commander. I advise him to focus on his treatment rather than reconciliation,” he concluded.