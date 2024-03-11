Punjab CM warns those creating ‘chaos’ in name of democracy

Those trying to destabilise the country under the garb of politics and democracy will not get any lenient treatment, said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz – a day after the police crackdown on the SIC [PTI] leaders and activists who staged protests against alleged rigging in the Feb 8 polls.

Maryam said law would come into action if there was a threat of damaging public property or harming the people, when a reporter asked a question on the subject during an informal and short interaction.

“It isn’t political victimisation”, the chief minister stressed and added that one had to act like a responsible citizen in case of protest.

Maryam said, “If you think that [you] will use your democratic right to spread political chaos in the country, then I will not allow [you] to do so.”

The chief minister mentioned that she watched a video in which a woman attacked a police vehicle and got some individuals free by force. In which country it was allowed to help people flee by attacking the law enforcers, she questioned.

Replying to another question, the chief minister admitted that the government did not have any organised system to fix rates and control prices and said there were governance problems which would take time to be addressed – a statement in the backdrop of rising inflation, especially the food prices.

Soon after assuming her office, Maryam ordered the district administrations across Punjab to take strict action against those charging exorbitant prices and involved in hoarding essential items. In this regard, the officials are carrying out thousands of raids and imposing fines on a daily basis. However, the practice isn’t enough to lower the prices.

Citing the ongoing crackdown, Maryam promised not to spare anyone and regretted that prices are increased in Pakistan with the advent of Ramazan in complete contrast to the rest of the world where discounts are offered at the time of festivals or special events.

Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given in-principle approval for the implementation of two major transport projects in Punjab, including 20,000 electric bikes and 657 eco-friendly urban buses. She has also directed the preparation of a school bus project for girl students in every tehsil of Punjab, with a directive to reduce the advance amount for students.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the progress of the transport projects aimed at enhancing citizens’ convenience. She emphasized the government’s responsibility to alleviate people’s hardships, particularly economic challenges, which the government is committed to addressing.

During the briefing, it was revealed that the first phase of the project will introduce diesel hybrid regenerated buses in cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur. The bike project is set to launch on May 9, with deliveries beginning the same month.

Additionally, Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved a plan to provide 657 buses for improved transportation facilities in major cities and directed the transport minister to oversee the project’s execution.

The meeting was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Advisor Pervaiz Rasheed, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Transport, Secretary Finance, MD TPRA, President Bank of Punjab, CEO of Punjab Transport Company, MD of Punjab Mass Transit Authority, and other concerned officers.

Separately, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon met Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the Chief Minister’s office. Also present at the meeting were Executive Director Pakistan Region Neil Steward, First Secretary Alicia Sosa, and Trade Commissioner Ali Khan.

High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on becoming the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab. The meeting focused on exploring avenues to enhance economic relations between Canada and Punjab. Discussions included increasing scholarships for Punjab students at Canadian higher education institutions. Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her commitment to elevating economic ties with Canada.

Separately, a delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday. The PBA delegation greeted Maryam on becoming the first woman chief minister in the history of the country.

The delegation comprises Mian Amer Mahmood, Shakeel Masood, Sultan Ali Lakhani and Nazafreen Saigol.

The interaction between the Punjab government and the electronic media came under the discussion during the meeting.

Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial information minister Azma Bokhari and Pervaiz Rashid were also present on the occasion.