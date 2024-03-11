President Zardari presented guard of honour

President Asif Ali Zardari was presented with a guard of honour on Monday by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan armed forces at the President’s House. During the ceremony, the national anthem was played with the newly-elected president arriving in the traditional presidential carriage. The event was attended by the president’s family, including former foreign minister Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari. On Sunday, Zardari, the coalition government’s candidate for head of state took oath as the 14th President of Pakistan after securing 411 votes against his PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) presidential candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s 181 votes. Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath at a ceremony at the Presidency. The event was attended by governors and chief ministers of all provinces except K-P CM Ali Amin Gandapur. The ceremony had a special guest, the grandson of Zardari.