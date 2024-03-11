Women lawyers move SHC against Aurat March

The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices on Monday to the provincial government and other concerned parties in response to a petition against the annual Aurat March held last week.

The petition was filed by a group of women lawyers who claim that movements detrimental to society and Islamic Shariah were being promoted in the Aurat March. They alleged that “dance and nudity were being promoted in the name of women’s freedom, and organisations such as the Arts Council were allowing it to happen”.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SHC Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi heard the case. The bench observed that the plea was filed prior to March 8. The counsel for the petitioners argued that they had sought an early hearing of the petition, but their request was not heard.

The court, while maintaining that women have complete freedom according to Islamic law, observed that certain negative acts have a negative impact on society. The petitioners argued that cultural centres and parks are being used for the Aurat March and similar events and prayed that the practice should be stopped.

Following the arguments, the SHC issued notices to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the federal and provincial governments, the Arts Council and other organisations linked to Aurat March. It instructed the concerned parties to submit their response by March 19.