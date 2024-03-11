Mobilink Bank, BizB partner to empower women entrepreneurs

Mobilink Bank partnered with BizB, a leading marketplace in Pakistan, welcoming the company as a ‘Brand Ambassador Organization,’ to drive financial inclusion and bolster women micro-entrepreneurs nationwide. This symbiotic partnership strives to offer easily accessible financial services and support the endeavours of female entrepreneurs in the growing e-commerce landscape. Through this partnership, women micro-entrepreneurs under BizB’s W-Empower will not only have access to a platform for buying and selling preloved apparel but will also enjoy the full range of features provided by the Dost App, ensuring smooth and convenient transactions.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of the world’s population. BizB revolutionizes Pakistan’s fashion industry with sustainable practices, offering preloved clothing to empower urban women economically and environmentally, fostering community and reshaping fashion consumption for a conscious, inclusive future.

Mobilink Bank, driven by its dedication to advancing gender equality, has empowered over 18,000 women through this partnership. Looking ahead, the Bank is committed to amplifying its impact further, with plans to support an additional 3,000 new entrepreneurs every month in the first quarter of 2024.