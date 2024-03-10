Two suspected terrorists killed in Peshawar blast

At least two suspected terrorists were killed while transporting an explosives-laden motorcycle in the Board Bazaar area of Peshawar on Sunday.

The explosion also injured one other. The senior superintendent of police (SSP), while speaking to the media, said the three suspects were riding a motorcycle which was carrying four to five kilogrammes of explosives when the blast occurred.

The police official added that it was too early to determine the intended target as the investigation is ongoing.

According to the police, the injured and the bodies were shifted to a medical facility and a heavy police contingent reached the scene of the incident and commenced a search operation.

The bomb disposal unit’s report clarified that the explosion was not a suicide explosion but a premature detonation during the transfer of explosives.

The investigation team said no civilian casualties were reported. The motorcycle-riding terrorists became unintended casualties of their explosive material and the detonation occurred before reaching their intended target.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the blast and sought a report from IG Police. PM Shehbaz Sharif and Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

“We are thankful to Allah Almighty that we were saved from a great loss,” remarked the premier while expressing gratitude for the swift and effective response of the Peshawar police.

The PM further emphasised the unwavering commitment of the police and security forces, characterising them as a steadfast barrier against terrorism.

PM Shehbaz also affirmed the collective determination to eliminate terrorism in the country.