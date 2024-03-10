Key PTI leaders, workers arrested as party protests poll ‘rigging’

Punjab Police on Sunday apprehended PTI leaders Latif Khosa and Salman Akram Raja amid the party’s demonstrations in Lahore.

Confirming the arrest of his father, Balakh Sher Khosa, son of Latif Khosa, expressed concern over the incident.

Meanwhile, rallies and demonstrations, organised by PTI supporters and activists, were witnessed across the country, with gatherings reported in Rawalpindi, Karachi, Kandhkot, Tank, and other urban centres.

In Lahore, according to media reports, authorities deployed a heavy police presence on Mall Road and surrounding areas to maintain order, resulting in several PTI workers being arrested from GPO Chowk.

Similar preparations were made in Karachi, where police and Sindh Rangers were stationed outside the Korangi Deputy Commissioner’s office ahead of anticipated protests. Tensions flared in Rawalpindi as PTI demonstrators clashed with police after being denied entry into the city via the Khanna Pul route. Several party workers were apprehended, only to be released later.

Protests also erupted in Faisalabad, Vehari, Khushab, Islamabad, Multan, Gujranwala, and other cities. In Peshawar, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur has said cipher case should be investigated by a judicial commission.

Addressing a rally, the CM said he saluted to the workers who supported the righteousness. He demanded fair trial of the PTI founder, saying cipher was conspiracy against the PTI government. The KP CM said the Chief Justice of Pakistan should form a judicial commission to probe mega rigging in election 2024.