PTI intra-party elections challenged again

The intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have come under scrutiny once again as two petitions were filed at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday for their nullification.

Akbar S Babar, a founding member of the party, alongside two other PTI members, lodged petitions urging for an investigation into alleged irregularities.

Former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan and PPP’s Muhammad Muzammil submitted one petition, while Babar presented another, both seeking nullification of PTI’s intra-party elections.

Speaking outside the ECP office, Babar expressed his disappointment, stating, “Today, we once again appeared before the ECP. It saddens me to say that we have come to file a petition against the fresh fraud committed by PTI. We had hoped that this party would give its workers their due rights. What they cry foul about regarding electoral malpractice in general elections, they do not extend the same rights to their workers. If they had given their workers their rights in the party elections, their mandate would have been accepted.”