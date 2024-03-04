Shahbaz Sharif Again

For the past two years, we have been treated to a national round of charades. Everyone knew the problem and what could be its lasting solution, but all lips got sealed when asked about how to proceed towards the next act. Now that PML(N)’s Shahbaz Sharif has been sworn in as Pakistan’s new prime minister, it can be hoped that the rest of us will finally put the focus back where it rightly belongs. There’s no denying the notion that Mr Sharif has willingly chosen to wear a crown of thorns, that too, for the second time. As he takes the helm of the nation, he faces a myriad of challenges that will test his leadership and vision for the future.

One of the most pressing issues facing the younger brother is the rampant inflation that has gripped the country. Prices of essential goods and services have skyrocketed, making it increasingly difficult for the average citizen to make ends meet. The new prime minister must implement strong economic policies to curb inflation and stabilize the economy. The country’s exports may have reached a 17-month high recently but this small contraction in the trade deficit is not enough to set the sail straight. Mr Sharif would have to work tirelessly to promote exports and attract foreign investment to boost the economy and create jobs for the Pakistani people. Similarly crucial is the draconian sword of IMF dangling over his head. Trying to navigate this challenging landscape while ensuring that the needs of the people are not overlooked would be a herculean task and something that got the better of him in his last stint. The horrors of the past would haunt him every step of the way because an exasperated nation bleeding at the altar for far, far, too long does not have anything left to sacrifice. Balancing the demands of the IMF with the welfare of the citizens requires an exemplary show of skilful diplomacy and economic acumen, which he is yet to find in himself.

No matter how he views the opposition, Mr Sharif must also focus on restoring confidence in a hung parliament that relies on support from then on top of a diverse array of allies. Keeping these allies happy and aligned with his vision for the country will not be a walk in the park. The face of the government must engage in constant dialogue and negotiation to ensure that Islamabad remains stable and effective.

Despite the challenges ahead, there is hope on the horizon. Perhaps, Shahbaz Sharif brings with him the maturity, cool-headedness, and ability to compromise needed to lead Pakistan through these turbulent times. If he can rally the support of the lower house and focus on addressing the issues that truly matter to the people, there is a real chance for positive change and progress in the coming years. Let us hope that he can rise to the occasion and bring about the change that this country has perpetually been holding out for. All the luck in the world, Mr Prime Minister, because we doubt anyone needs it more than you. *