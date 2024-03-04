Police in Karachi register case of acid attack on girl

Police in Karachi on Sunday registered an FIR of the incident of an acid attack on a girl and her uncles that took place at a tuition center near NIPA Chowrangi on Saturday. The case, registered at Aziz Bhatti police station of the city on the complaint of the victim’s uncle Noman, read that his niece Alisha had gone to the center to get an IT course certificate. “There a man named Iftikhar misbehaved with her. Alisha returned home and told him about the incident. I, with my elder brother Faizan, accompanied Alisha to the center where during an argumentation Iftikhar lost his temper, took out a bottle of acid from his pocket and threw it at us,” the FIR stated.