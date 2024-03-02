Wake-up Call

As if continued opposition from American politicians on social media in the wake of general elections held on February 8 was not humiliating enough, a group of US lawmakers have now written a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him not to recognise the new government in Pakistan. Sparking a heated debate about the whys and the wherefores of this alleged interference of foreign powers in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation, a crucial question about the performance card of our democracy seems to have been tossed to some dusty corner. It is crucial to address this wave of criticism and how badly it reflects on the state of democracy in the country.

One of the key issues that have raised concerns, both domestically and internationally, is the lack of transparency in Pakistani elections. Seeing a sea of legal controversies engulfing almost all constituencies, can we really criticise others for undermining our democratic process or calling into question the credibility of the results? When elections are not carried out in a fair and transparent manner, it raises doubts about the legitimacy of the government that comes into power. The fact that US lawmakers felt the need to write to the Biden government speaks volumes about the suspicions of the international community regarding the electoral practices in Pakistan.

It goes without saying that the essence of democracy lies in the people’s ability to choose their representatives freely and without interference. If elections are rigged to the extent that they invite international scrutiny, it creates a facade of democracy, which serves none other than the vested interests of a few. The practice of manipulating the electoral process to favour certain candidates goes against the principles of democracy wherein every voice should have an equal chance to be heard, and every vote should count.

History has shown us time and again that countries that suppress dissent are not able to sustain democratic practices in the long term. The people of Pakistan deserve a government that is truly accountable to them and that is elected through a fair and transparent process. However, only those responsible for the affairs of this country, taking great pride in its democratic traditions, are in the capacity to answer this million-dollar question: whether to uphold the principles of democracy or continue down the path of suspicion and international scrutiny? *