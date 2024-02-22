Declaration of public holiday on February 29

Lahore: (Web Desk) On the occasion of the 772nd annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, the district administration Jamshoro has announced a public holiday on February 29 across the district.

The Deputy Commissioner says that Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar will be a holiday on the first day of Urs.

On the other hand, Commissioner Hyderabad has imposed Section 144 during the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan. Commissioner Hyderabad imposed Section 144 on the recommendation of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro.

In this regard, Commissioner Hyderabad said that bathing in the canals of Sehwan will be prohibited during Urs, while the entry of heavy load vehicles will also be prohibited.