Police starts three-day election training for officials

The district police started a three-day training session for police officials regarding security duty and other responsibilities during the upcoming general elections here on Monday. In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the training session has been started for police officials to be aware them of their responsibilities during general elections. The participants of the training session were informed on how to ensure foolproof security arrangements and to maintain law and order situations during elections. In-charge Muhafiz Squad Mubashir Hussain gave a detailed briefing about elections manuals and election code of conduct and the role of police officials. He said that the training would enable officials to deal with challenges during duties adding that the sessions were being organized with the cooperation of the election commission. He said that the police officials would be provided with the latest equipment to deal with any emergency-like situation.