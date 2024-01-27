SESAME Users Meeting concludes on Saturday

The two-day SESAME Users Meeting concluded on Saturday after thoughtful lectures by the experts from the United Kingdom, France, Jordan and Pakistan in presence of more than 100 participants in person and online.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the OIC SESAME Users meeting, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof Dr. M Iqbal Choudhary said that the SESAME (Synchrotron Light for Experimental Science in the Middle East) is the most important and expensive scientific facility available in the entire developing region.

He said, “SESAME is an elaborate, expensive, and impactful facility in the OIC region and expressed his thanks to the government of Jordan for hosting this facility.” He said, “SESAME has the potential to transform the entire scientific landscape of the Middle East and OIC region for good.”

Prof Choudhary said, “By using this huge infrastructure, researchers can perform experiments not only in a much better, more precise, and more efficient manner, but they can also conduct scientific studies that are not possible without such a facility.”

He said, “OIC-COMSTECH is pleased to work with SESAME and its users to facilitate its use in the least developed member states.” Prof Choudhary mentioned, “We are discussing the possibility of holding three SESAME user meetings in Nigeria for Anglophone Africa, Senegal for Francophone Africa, and Kazakhstan for Central Asia.”

Prof Choudhary mentioned that COMSTECH offered 25 travel grants annually to SESAME users from LDC and OIC countries.

The Ambassador of Jordan, Dr Maen Khreasat, as chief guest of the inaugural session, said, “Our collective focus is on the future and advancing our understanding of the scientific and technical marvels within the domain of synchrotron beamlines and their diverse applications.” He said, “SESAME stands as a beacon for collaboration, bringing together minds from across the OIC member states to push the boundaries of knowledge and innovation.” Dr Khreasat said, “Jordan, as the host country for SESAME, has played a pivotal role in fostering an environment that encourages scientific inquiry and cross-cultural collaboration.” He said, “Jordan has committed itself to providing the necessary resources and support to ensure the success of SESAME.”

Dr Khreasat said, “The partnership between COMSTECH and SESAME serves as a shining example of diplomacy through science. This collaboration is a testament to the belief that, by working together, we can overcome obstacles and build a brighter future for all.” He said, “The collaboration between COMSTECH and SESAME holds immense promise for the Middle East.”

Dr Khreasat said, “As we celebrate the achievements of SESAME, it is crucial to highlight the bilateral relations between Jordan and Pakistan. The ties between the two nations are deeply rooted in history, culture, and shared values.” He said, “Jordan and Pakistan can explore opportunities for joint research initiatives, academic exchanges, and technology transfer.”

He said, “Let us continue to build bridges, both scientific and diplomatic, and work towards a future where the pursuit of knowledge knows no borders.” The Director General (DG) of Science and Technology of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Saudi Arabia, Dr Abdur Noor Sekendi, was the guest of honor. He appreciated the organization of the SESAME Users Meeting by COMSTECH.

He said, “SESAME is a beacon of collaboration.” He said, “Through such collaborative efforts, we can help overcome challenges, and he encouraged the participants of the meeting to enhance networking for enhanced collaboration.”

The UK’s representative on the SESAME Council, Prof Dr Samar Hasnain, said in his lecture, “SESAME has brought scientific development, economic prosperity, and people together.” He shared the economic impact of SESAME. He lamented, “Unfortunately, we are largely consumers of knowledge rather than the creators of knowledge.” He appreciated the emerging partnership between the SESAME and COMSTECH for the scientific development of OIC countries. Administrative Director, SESAME Prof Dr Atef Elkadime, was the keynote speaker. He gave a comprehensive presentation on the establishment, history, achievements, and future plans of the SESAME. He invited all to visit SESAME and benefit from this facility for their research work.