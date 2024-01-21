Another Unnecessary Conflict!

From his grave in Westminster Abbey, London, United Kingdom, Lord Palmerston keeps reminding us all that there are no permanent friends and no permanent enemies, but the national interests. Lord Palmerston died on 18 October 1865, whilst still serving as Prime Minister of the UK. Some people keep you attached to them even after they are long gone, either due to their precepts or their doings for humanity.

Being a peace promoter, I have acronymized WAR as Waste of Available Resources, yet the 21st century, which is only in its twenty-fourth year, has already seen several wars. Unfortunately, most of the wars and conflicts of this century were, and are, unnecessary and without any worthwhile politico-military objectives.

One such conflict came to the surface on the night of January 16, 2024, when an Iranian missile attack on Pakistan killed two children and injured three others. The next day, Pakistan recalled its Ambassador from Tehran and asked the Iranian envoy to stay back as he was already in his home country.

Pakistan’s response to Iran’s blatant aggression did not come as a surprise. True to its character, Pakistan responded within 36 hours, perhaps with due interest. One would recall Pakistan’s response to India’s nuclear testing in May 1998, and its air attacks in February 2019. Pakistan always responded with accumulative interests to satisfy the perpetrators. Therefore, one should not think that this time Pakistan has responded at the behest of any other power to create chaos in an already chaotic region.

Iran must know that the state is responsible for the illegal activities of the Non-State Actors (NSAs) and it must take stern actions against the perpetrators.

The fundamental question is what was Iran thinking when it carried out such attacks against a nuclear-armed neighbor that has been a long-time friend, and why is Iran opening a new front at a time when Gaza is under prolonged attacks by Israel? Moreover, the Yemeni Houthis are attacking the US and its allies’ shipping in the Red Sea, and in return facing aerial attacks by the US and UK.

Perhaps, the answer lies in the arrogance of Iranian power that is based on its hydrocarbon reserves and a revered civilization. However, the missing link is its understanding of the transformed geopolitics and geostrategy.

Let me remind the Honourable Iranian leadership that Pakistan is no Iraq and no Syria, which was attacked only a day before it attacked Pakistan. Iraq and Syria may have swallowed the Iranian attacks for obvious reasons but Pakistan does not accept any violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, particularly by any of its neighbours.

I think enough on Iran’s aggression and Pakistan’s measured response. Let’s move forward. As stated earlier I am a peace promoter and call WAR a Waste of Available Resources, it’s time to give diplomacy a chance again.

I trust that Iran’s statement that its attacks were carried out by its Revolutionary Guards and the state did not approve of the activity. Well, even if I take it, Iran must know that the state is responsible for the illegal activities of the Non-State Actors (NSAs) and it must take stern actions against the perpetrators. Otherwise, Iran would also be placed on the list of the US and its allies which take unilateral actions against sovereign states for the alleged actions of the proxies and the NSAs.

Let’s move on, as I said earlier that gives diplomacy a fair chance to deliver so that the extra-regional forces do not take advantage of regional instability. I believe both Iran and Pakistan have their plates full and it would be extremely unfortunate if the two neighbouring states engage in a prolonged hybrid conflict with each other. Perhaps, the people of the two states would suffer the most, because they have a strong historical, cultural, and above all religious bondage. Several Pakistanis visit historical and religious sites in Iran every year and if the relations do not return to normal, these people will be denied their rights to visit the Holy sites located across the country.

Iran and Pakistan have both suffered equally at the hands of terror outfits and have exchanged blame with each other for protecting the illegal outfits in their territories. One would recall that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was also nabbed by Pakistani agencies near the Iranian border in Balochistan and remains in a Pakistani jail facing judicial proceedings. Therefore, two states must use the number of diplomatic channels available to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism and jointly conduct intelligence-based operations, if necessary. However, under no circumstances, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of either state be violated again, because that would only invite the return of the extra region to the region.

The writer of this article has authored three international books: “Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan” “South Asia Needs Hybrid Peace” and “Understanding Sun Tzu and the Art of Hybrid War.”