Elections And The Way Forward

It wouldn’t be wrong to assert that 2024 is poised to be the year of election and hope in Pakistan as the public will cast their ballots on the 8th of February and choose leaders of their liking to govern. Interestingly enough, elections in Pakistan have occasionally brought bouts of instability and chaos instead of fostering continuity.

For instance, recently, following the post-2013 elections, the nation saw protracted sit-in in Islamabad, the capital city. It has become a trend that elections in Pakistan are frequently followed by politicians casting aspersions on rivals of electoral rigging, a discourse that endures throughout the constitutionally mandated five-year term until the next electoral cycle. In countries where democratic norms have established deeper roots, election becomes a rigorous process of self-examination for the political parties rather than simply a means of securing power. In theory, political parties are envisioned as associations meant to represent the collective voice of the people concerned about their future. But in reality, political parties play a completely new ballgame as they resort to cajoling the people only when elections are around the corner. Pakistan is faced with challenges that have the potential to imperil not only the survival of the public but may threaten the existence of the political elites as well, should the latter fail to tackle the problems before they transform into a formidable crisis. The middle class, not to mention the lower strata of society, is already reeling from the devastating policies of the so-called popular political parties who took turns ruling this country.

The begging bowl that has often forced us to compromise on our ideological foundations must be broken.

The persistent challenges, however, have brought the political parties akin to a do-or-die situation. As the failure to deliver can have an indelible question mark on the capacity of the existing political parties to live up to the expectations of the people. Unfortunately, only the people face the brunt of such failures and might push them towards political radicalism if mainstream parties fail to keep their promises. However, as people are increasingly questioning the lack of seriousness on part of the political elites, they have yet to come up with a compact treatise – a manifesto, to show people their adroitness in grasping the complexities of the politically divided and economically unstable landscape upon assuming power.

Above all, the potential incumbents will need to fix the atmosphere of intolerance and the lack of mutual respect that has permeated the national political discourse. In the absence of unity and cohesion at the national level the dividends always remain insignificant of even the most comprehensive policies. Similarly, the restoration of the supremacy and sanctity of Parliament, alongside the removal of undue restrictions on the freedom of media and ensuring the safety of journalists, should be the foremost concern for the likely rulers. In a democratic system, transparency and accountability, the pillars of a democracy, can only be safeguarded through the presence of a free media and a secure environment for journalists.

While according the favorable statistics of the IMF the macroeconomic indicators are stable, a great deal needs to be done to bring the inflation rate down and offer the public some respite. Likewise, to address the balance of payment crisis the policymakers should come up with out of the box solutions necessitating innovative methods because the conventional methods have failed to stem the outflow of dollars.

The World System Theory of Immanuel Wallerstein that underscores the idea of the industrialized core exploiting the third-world periphery, a practice relevant to Pakistan as more than half of the total exports, primarily unprocessed goods, end up in the developed world like the US and EU. Additionally, the export of manufactured goods shows a downward trend while the raw materials like cotton and edibles comprise a disproportionately high percentage of the overall exports, affirming to the theory above.

In the foreign policy domain, Pakistan stands at a critical juncture, confronting a significant transformation in both regional and global geopolitics. The evolving situation demands careful foreign policy navigation for broader national security and stability. The realization of economic growth must be balanced with geopolitical stability, encouraging Pakistan to explore diverse partnerships amidst global economic transformations. While effective diplomacy becomes imperative, it necessitates dialogue and constructive relationships with traditional allies and emerging powers to forge long-term stability. In short, Pakistan must make well-informed choices, including prioritizing economic stability and enhancing security in response to the evolving global and regional geopolitics for successful realization of national objectives.

The potential rise of the China as an economic power, in conjunction with the Russian war in Ukraine and the recent, Israel genocidal offensive against Palestinians in Gaza have further complicated the atmosphere for Pakistan to navigate smoothly in the international arena. Thereby, making it hard for the potential inheritors of power to set the foreign policy on the right trajectory; aiming for maximum benefits while minimizing risks. Although in foreign policy circles India have been the center of debates for decades, however, it is high time now that we diversify our priorities and engage with the world, especially with our neighbors, through trade and economic partnership. Only with a strong economy can we survive and compete with the rest of the world; the begging bowl that has often forced us to compromise on our ideological foundations must be broken.

The road ahead is challenging but not impassable.

The writer is an Independent Researcher. He can be reached at abdislamtoru@gmail.com