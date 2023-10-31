Feminism through Waves

Let’s have a conversation about feminism where our goal would be to appreciate the accomplishments, address the concerns and take a deeper dive in this movement. Feminism is a belief in and working towards achieving equality between men and women particularly addressing the unfair treatment and inequalities faced by women throughout the history.

The journey of feminism began in late 1800s and early 1900s with a fundamental idea that men

and women should have equal rights. Their quest started to fight for basic rights like voting, right to own property and access to education. This was the first wave of feminism. The second wave expanded its focus towards the areas like reproductive rights, workplace rights etc. And the third wave was about inclusivity and considers that different women have different struggles based on their background. These movements played a major role in women empowerment. But there are some aspects of contemporary feminism that might appear to have strayed from its original goal.

Critics argue that modern feminism tries to emphasize more on victimhood rather than focusing on women strength. This extreme victimization can affect the narrative of a society in a dangerous way by creating a certain level of bias like the “#MeToo” movement, although this movement has achieved meaningful wins for the victims but there have been certain cases where this was used in a negative way for personal gains which tarnished the struggles of the real victims.

There’s also some criticism regarding the inclusion of LGBTQ+ community’s issues in feminisms this movement should primarily address women’s issues and adding other causes might reduce its effectiveness. Lastly, we must confront the radical elements in feminism which can sometimes overshadow the movement’s core principles.

In this discussion, we’ve explored the waves of feminism, its success and its critiques. Rather than always being defensive regarding a movement we should confront its downsides and come up with measures to improve it because like any other movement, feminism too, is a work in progress with its ups and downs but the goal remains the same – a world where equality and justice prevails.

Defence and diplomatic writer, having keen interest in international affairs and education sector. Writer used to explore diverse thematic-based issues, from international events / studies to suggest simple but workable solutions to the complex issues.

@ToobaZafar612