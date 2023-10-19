CTD arrests nine alleged terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Punjab province has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 9 suspected terrorists linked with a banned out-fits during operations in different areas of Punjab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 157 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 9 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. Among the arrested terrorists are Raouf Zubair, Zia, Waqar, Ameen, Masood, Serfraz , Hameed Khan and Shahid, he said and added that they belongs to the banned organizations. He said that the arrest of these terrorists was carried out during intelligence-based operations in Lahore,Faisalabad, Nankana, Rahimyar Khan, Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi. He said that the explosives material, 12 detonators, mobile phones, prima cards, and cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. The spokesman said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations. The police have registered cases against the terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location, he added. He said that 900 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 41411 persons were checked, 134 suspects were arrested during these operations.