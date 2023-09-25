Punjab govt bans eye injections causing vision loss

Punjab’s caretaker government imposed a two-week ban on Avastin’s sales and usage for ophthalmology-related treatments on Sunday after dozens of cases of blindness were reported there over the past few days. The ban will remain in effect until the results of a quality check are known.

During a crucial meeting with representatives of the Health Department and eye specialists to address cases of blindness caused by Avastin (Bevacizumab), Punjab’s acting Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made the decision to discontinue it.

A day after it was revealed that subpar injections in Lahore had damaged the eyesight of up to 40 diabetes patients, cases of vision impairment were also reported in other Punjabi cities, including Multan and Sadiqabad. 68 cases of vision impairment have reportedly been reported in the province thus far, according to sources in the drug controller office.

CM Naqvi announced that patients harmed by the subpar eye injections would receive free medical care in a statement posted on his ‘X’ handle, formerly known as Twitter.

Held a crucial meeting with Health Department and Doctors to address Avastin (Bevacizumab)-related blindness cases. Here’s the action plan: 1. Immediate strict action against drug inspectors responsible for availability of non-sterile injections with a pending inquiry. 2. A… pic.twitter.com/MsjiOPtwlh — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) September 24, 2023

He vowed that strict action would be taken against drug inspectors who were responsible for the availability of non-sterile injections, citing an ongoing investigation. The CM stated that the government would form a high-powered inquiry team to conduct a thorough investigation.

Police were directed to apprehend those found to be responsible for the incidents.

Nasir Jamal, the caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare in Punjab, revealed earlier today that different dealers were selling counterfeit injections in Lahore, Kasur, Multan, and Sadiqabad.

He also stated that information on those selling counterfeit injections in various cities throughout the province was being gathered.

“None of the operatives of the fake injection-selling network has been arrested yet,” he said.

Moreover, he added: “A list of the people affected by fake injections is also being prepared.”