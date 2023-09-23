Unprecedented disruption caused by Covid-19 highlighted

Secretary NHSRC Participates in the High Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage: “Universal Health Coverage: Expanding our ambition for health and wellbeing in a post – COVID19 world”

Mr. Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, participated in the High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage at the United Nations Headquarters.

In his remarks at the high level meeting today, Secretary Health highlighted the unprecedented disruption caused by Covid-19, in the provision of essential health services, depriving millions from their right to health. And expressed deep concern over the under-resourced health systems in the developing countries.

He further highlighted that Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is a key national priority and primary objective of Pakistan’s National Health Vision (2016-2025)- to leave no one behind. And highlighted the range of initiatives undertaken by Pakistan in pursuing UHC, including; issuance of millions of health insurance cards; finalization of National Health Support Package 2022-2026; introduction of National Immunization Support Program; Sehat Sahulat Program etc.

He welcomed the adoption of Political Declaration on Universal Health Coverage in today’s meeting and expressed hope that the goals and targets set out in this Declaration will be realized with concrete actions at the national, regional, and international level. He also urged the member states to continue to promote global solidarity, increased financial support, equitable and quality access to essential health care services and medicines and enhanced efforts for the strengthening of emergency preparedness.

In addition to dignitaries from member states, H.E. Mr. Dennis Francis, President of the 78th session of the General Assembly, Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization, Mr. Axel van Trotsenburg, Senior Managing Director, World Bank and H.E. Ms. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady, Republic of Ghana also participated in the High-Level Meeting.