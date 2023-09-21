E-procurement for Business Excellence

Businesses collaborating with global partners need a foolproof and transparent procurement system to prevent financial leakages and inefficiencies that occur in expenditure-related activities. Considering how vital these checks are, especially for a struggling economy, external organizations like the World Bank and other donor agencies have introduced strict guidelines for the Government of Pakistan to address these process inefficiencies for improved viability and global compatibility. It is the need of the hour, and the public sector is now focused on reforms to effect improvements in the procurement processes, which is why e-procurement is the new buzzword.

Start-ups, new businesses, and mid-market organizations have realized the need for digitization of the processes for enhanced outreach and expedited progress. While Operations, Marketing, Finance, and Audit are often counted as primary departments, it is procurement that is pivotal in moulding and evolving the trajectory toward greater success. From conceptualization to delivery – procurement is the foundation for attainment. An intrinsic, back-office function that has a direct impact on the organization’s competitiveness. But there is another side to this picture – it is a cumbersome process that demands tedious paperwork, and an understanding to formulate a balanced and competitive Request for Proposals (RFPs), tenders, and terminologies that are not easily comprehensible by procuring organizations. Thus, the stakeholders involved tend to skip procedures and process steps that in turn not only compromise the transparency of the entire process but also make it lengthier, often resulting in an escalation in price that can set back the business transaction or even shelf the entire project/ process itself.

Digitalization is here to stay. Not as a replacement for human intelligence but as a support and facility for it to be focused on higher purposes.

Digitalization is here to stay. Not as a replacement for human intelligence but as a support and facility for it to be focused on higher purposes. My focus today, therefore, is on the need for e-procurement as the essential requirement for all businesses looking to expand and grow. Gone are the days of multiple bids, preferential treatment for vendors, and delays. E-procurement ensures transparency, efficiency, cost-saving, and a quality outcome – all four factors of success. Streamlined processes result in better deals, reduced prices, and competitive products.

E-procurement brings transparency to business, the entire supply chain process becomes simpler, and all relevant stakeholders can see the process with clarity. The buying and selling comes on record, making buyers and sellers more confident to engage in business activities. It helps a business owner make the best buying and selling decisions. Issues of financial leakages and malpractices are addressed at the core. Thus, increasing market confidence, which is critical for further investments to take place.

Furthermore, e-procurement empowers businesses to tap into a wider supplier network, both domestically and internationally. This expanded reach opens doors to new options for the procuring agency, enabling them to benefit from competitive pricing, diversified product offerings, and innovative solutions driving business growth and expanding market reach.

E-procurement not only benefits the buyers but sellers too. A strong relationship with the suppliers is important to building a long-term business association. E-procurement ensures optimization and time efficiency resulting in a quicker response rate. One of the key drivers of this transformative shift is the elimination of paperwork and manual data entry because it provides a digital bridge and platform for commerce activities to take place. E-procurement platforms ease real-time communication between buyers and suppliers, enabling swift decision-making and reducing the risk of errors. This seamless flow of information results in quicker order processing, improved inventory management, invoice clearing, and enhanced supplier relationships.

The Public sector took a longer time to shift to digitalization; conformity to public policies also required streamlining before the shift. The realization that adoption of technology is the only option for expediency has set in, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) is now focused on e-procurement, and we hope to see businesses benefiting at large. The concept of Government organizations shying away from digitization is also not true, because the organizations/sectors that have digitally transformed themselves have become role models, inspiring others to adopt technology and collaborate for better customer service.

In Pakistan, where traditional procurement methods might have posed challenges related to geographical constraints and administrative hurdles, e-procurement has broken down these barriers. It has levelled the playing field for businesses of all sizes, enabling them to compete on a global scale while adhering to modern procurement standards and compliance regulations.

The rise of e-procurement is catalyzing a paradigm shift in Pakistan’s business landscape. The impact is undeniable – fostering growth, efficiency, and competitiveness. As businesses continue to embrace this digital evolution, Pakistan’s economy stands a stronger chance to compete and create its identity in an increasingly cross-functional global marketplace.

The writer is the Account Director Large Enterprises, SAP