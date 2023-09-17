Faysal Bank Limited recognised as ‘Best Emerging Islamic Bank 2023’

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has been recognised as the “Best Emerging Islamic Bank 2023” at the 13th Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA). The award was conferred upon the Bank by the President of the Republic of Senegal, Mr. Macky Sall at a ceremony held recently in Dakar.

This global award is in recognition of Faysal Bank’s recently concluded landmark journey of transformation from a conventional bank to an Islamic bank coupled with sustained high business growth & strong financial performance. This journey is being recognised as world’s largest transformation to an Islamic Bank.

Faysal Bank’s CEO – Mr. Yousaf Hussain has also been conferred upon “Islamic Banker of the Year” Award by GIFA, on account of his strong leadership during this historic Islamic transformation and continued success of Faysal Bank.

On this occasion, Mian M. Younis – Chairman of the Board of Faysal Bank, attributed Bank’s success to Allah’s blessings, Board’s sound strategic vision, management’s delivery excellence and stakeholder support including that by our customers, State Bank and Shariah Scholars. He said that Faysal Bank, being a role model due to its successful transformation, had adopted a leadership role for propagation of Islamic Banking in Pakistan.

Yousaf Hussain said that the historic Islamic transformation journey & growth was based on strong faith in Allah & belief in Islamic Banking being the best way forward for personal & business financial solutions for all our valued customers. Bank’s widest customer centric Islamic product range including digital enablement & quality service has made Faysal Bank the first choice Islamic Bank for customers.

Faysal Bank, with its 700 plus growing network of Islamic branches carries highest possible local Shariah rating by the International Islamic Rating Agency.