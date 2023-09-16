Naqvi orders streamlining approval process for new seed varieties

In a significant move aimed at bolstering the agricultural sector, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has streamlined the approval process for new seed varieties, transforming what was previously a cumbersome two-year procedure into an efficient one.

Previously, after receiving approval from the federal government’s special committee, new varieties of seeds had to undergo a lengthy reevaluation by the Punjab Seed Council, a process that typically consumed approximately two years.

Responding to his directive, a meeting of the Punjab Seed Council was convened to expedite the seed approval process.

The CM said that once a special committee of the federal government grants approval, there will be no need for subsequent re-approval from the Punjab Seed Council.

This initiative is part of the chief minister’s agricultural reform program which aims to eliminate the protracted waiting periods for the endorsement of new seed varieties. This accelerated process is poised to bring rapid advancements to the agricultural sector, introducing fresh seeds to the market and yielding substantial benefits for farmers. Anticipated outcomes include increased agricultural production and a significant boost in farmers’ income, he added.

UAF, FMC to make coordinated efforts for precision agriculture: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Food Machinery Corporation (FMC) Pakistan will make coordinated efforts to promote modern trends including precision agriculture in addition to control white fly, fall armyworm, pink bollworm, locust, fruit fly, termites and other pests.

Both institutions would also work to limit toxic effects on agriculture in order to ensure Maximum Residual Levels (MRL).

This was stated during a meeting held between UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan and FMC Managing Director Haseeb Aslam whereas Chairman UAF Entomology Department Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, FMC Manager Research and Development Amir Bashir Malik, Director Sales Akram Khan, Manager HR Hussam Khalid, Company Secretary Mudassar Hasan, Brand Manager Ahmed Kamal, Research and Development Coordinator Waheed Al Hasan were also present in the meeting.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Pakistan’s agricultural exports are being rejected due to toxic effects exceeding Maximum Residual Levels (MRL).

He said that joint efforts have to be made to solve this problem so that Pakistan can earn more foreign exchange by increasing its exports.

He said that UAF has been given the status of Agri-Tech Park by the Special Technology Zone Authority. He said that UAF and FMC will work jointly on precision agriculture including agricultural drone technology in order to raise the productivity and to increase the profitability.

FMC Managing Director Haseeb Aslam said that in the modern era, development goals are being achieved through the knowledge-based economy as academia-industry linkages are essential.

He said that the UAF and FMC will take all possible measures to tackle the challenges of agriculture. He said that the UAF is one of esteemed agricultural institutions across the globe.

He said that FMC is developing products with innovation in agriculture so as to solve the problems of farmers and ensure food security.

UAF Department of Entomology Chairman/ Spokesman Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif said that UAF has excellent ties across the world and running international projects including the Center for Advanced Studies, Chinese Confucius Center, Pak-Korea Nutrition Center, International Seed Testing Lab and other projects.

He said that with the cooperation of China, modern lab is being established in the Entomology Department. He said that precision agriculture is the most important need of the hour which will not only provide balanced inputs to crops but also bring it in line with international standards.

He said that in the Department of Entomology, steps are being taken on modern scientific basis to control locusts, fall armyworm, white fly, pink bollworm, fruit fly, termites etc.

In the meeting, set up of FMC Learning Center and Internship Program and training about agricultural drone technology were also discussed.