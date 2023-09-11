Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s divorce: What is ‘brand separation’?

An expert claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry purposefully generated divorce rumors in order to explain the couple’s new objective – “the brand separation.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Nick Ede, a brand and culture specialist and Meghan Markle’s acquaintance, explained what “brand separation” is and how the couple uses it.

According to the expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came up with the phrase solely to improve their public image.

“I’ve spoken to mutual friends and it’s not true they are divorcing,” the expert said, adding, “What is actually happening is they are trying now to undo the damage they did with the Harry & Meghan documentary and Spare, which made them into a toxic couple.”

“The first way to do that is to allow Meghan to get away from the victim narrative and away from Harry so people can see who she is,” he added.

Nick continued: “Meghan needs to forget about being a duchess and forget about good works. She has been isolated in Montecito and hiding away.”

“But she is fun and funny, which is why we became friends. There wasn’t anything fun in [the documentary] or in the [Spotify] podcasts.

“She will use Instagram to connect directly with fans around the world and to step out into who she is, which is not at all a victim,” he continued.

“She is 100 per cent a celebrity and will concentrate on that while Harry does whatever moves him.”

The expert said that if the Sussexes are wife then they “will copy the Beckhams, where each half of the couple has their own ‘thing’ and they do only a small amount together.”

“She could easily earn a million dollars. There is a lot of money which she will make very easily — as long as she does it away from him.”