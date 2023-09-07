Pakistan to close markets, shopping malls at sunset in fresh energy saving plan

As the South Asian nation struggles with a limiting power and economic crisis, the Pakistani government is considering stringent energy-saving measures, such as closing all shopping malls and markets at sunset.

According to media reports, the Ministry of Energy has proposed closing down commercial activities during Maghrib prayer, which occurs at sunset.

Following consultations with Chambers of Federations and Traders Unions, the new desperate measures are likely to be implemented.

Following the final proposal, the provincial governments will be asked to implement this proposal, while the government is also considering legislation to address the power crisis.

The new initiative to close markets at sunset will save over 1500 MW of electricity per day.

While other utilities have experienced price fluctuations, monthly electricity bills have plagued the masses the most in Pakistan, and the masses are demanding that caretakers reverse the additional charges that have made electricity nearly unaffordable.

The country’s energy production consists of oil, natural gas, and coal, and a lack of investment in exploration and development activities has made Islamabad reliant on imports, with nearly 40% of its primary energy supply coming from abroad.