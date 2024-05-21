Balochistan Conundrum

A year after the security agencies had celebrated the arrest of a key separatist leader Gulzar Imam in what immediately came to be known as a historic counter-terrorism achievement, the narrative of Balochistan remains ever so convoluted, vulnerable to the whims of foreign elements aided and abetted by some misguided among our own. While surrenders of war-hardened commanders like Sarfaraz Bangulzai are nothing short of a turning point, their startling revelations on mainstream media and a determined resolve to walk back into the folds of their nation speak volumes about the state’s commitment to address a myriad of challenges.

At the risk of stirring the hornet’s nest, it would be a gross delusion to proclaim that all’s well and dandy in Pakistan’s most underprivileged province that is yet to fully tap into its strategic assets. But to burst the bubble of social media warriors, Islamabad does realise the plight of locals brought about by decades of neglect.

Through extensive investment in broadening access to education, and employment and working on creating local agencies in the exploration of mineral resources, both federal and provincial governments seek to move towards a brighter future. May it be crackdowns by law enforcement agencies, fencing along the international border or a well-calibrated line of action befitting any sovereign state if its integrity is imperilled, the recent few months have seen Pakistan rise to the occasion as a responsible player, one that is in tune with the needs of its people.

Despite a three-faceted approach implied by a brigade of anti-state forces, – physical attacks, political storms and efforts to create vivid, hostile imagery, the government still wishes to welcome back all those who had gotten lost along the way. The time might indeed be ripe for the time has come for dissidents to come back to the mainstream and partake in healthy discussions with the stakeholders instead of inflicting irrevocable damage to the national fabric.

Balochistan currently stands at a crossroads, its proud and chivalrous sardars torn between their love for the homeland and unnerving horror show put up by the anarchists. Perhaps, an excellent starting point could centre around the economic restructuring so that ordinary men and women are in a far better position to defend their own country in front of those hell-bent on painting it as a vicious boogeyman. *