Denmark can help Pakistan in many sectors of its economy

H.E. Jakob Linulf, Ambassador of Denmark said that his country can help Pakistan in many sectors of its economy including renewable energy, climate change, agriculture and water management as Denmark has world’s leading solutions in these areas. He said that Pakistan is a huge market and he is striving to promote more Danish exports and investment to Pakistan. He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry at his residence that called on him led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI. Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG and Ameer Hamza Executive Member ICCI were in the delegation. Commercial Incharge of Denmark Embassy Aslam Pervaiz and Commercial Advisor Dania Basit were also present on the occasion.

The Danish Envoy said that trade drives nations forward and further increase in bilateral trade between Denmark and Pakistan would be very beneficial for both countries.

He said that close cooperation of Denmark in the green field would help Pakistan to become a climate change resilient country. He also discussed many other areas that offer good potential for bilateral cooperation between Denmark and Pakistan to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Denmark is less than US$ 1 billion, which is much less than the actual potential of both countries.

He said that developing close business linkages between the private sectors of both countries should be the way forward to explore new areas of bilateral cooperation. He said that to achieve this goal, both countries should encourage regular exchange of trade delegations.

He said that many Danish companies are already doing business in Pakistan in pharmaceuticals, logistics, construction and technology sectors and more should come to Pakistan to explore joint ventures and investment in areas of interest.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG said that the impact of climate change is causing unusually heavy rains and flash floods in Pakistan due to which our economy suffers huge losses as the catastrophic floods in Pakistan in 2022 inflicted more than US$ 30 billion damages and economic losses.

He said that Denmark should cooperate with Pakistan in tackling these enormous challenges. He said that Denmark should explore joint ventures in Pakistan in solar and wind energy.