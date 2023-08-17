Taliban ban political parties in Afghanistan

The Taliban-led regime in Afghanistan has banned all political parties, claiming that such political activities violate Islamic law.

The ban was imposed on Wednesday, one day after the Taliban marked the second anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan after a years-long conflict.

At a news conference in Kabul, Taliban Minister of Justice Abdul Hakim Sharaee announced the prohibition, claiming that “Sharia” did not give any basis for political parties to exist in the country.

Until the Taliban reclaimed control of Kabul two years ago, over 70 major and minor political parties were registered with the Ministry of Justice.

Since then, foreign leaders have chastised the Taliban for restricting freedom of association, assembly, and expression, as well as prohibiting girls’ education.

They have prohibited girls from attending schools beyond the sixth grade, as well as most Afghan women from working or visiting markets or parks.