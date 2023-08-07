Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt welcome a baby girl

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are a popular couple in the entertainment industry. Throughout their separate careers and as the duet “Aineeb,” they have consistently gotten positive feedback from their fans.

Their wedding was warmly celebrated in the industry, providing delight to their loyal fans.

They then had their first child, a baby girl named Amal Muneeb, who offers them great joy. Muneeb routinely posts images and videos of their child.

With the couple expecting again, their supporters anticipated the safe arrival of the new addition to their family with bated breath. Aiman Khan and Muneeb are overjoyed to have another baby girl.

Fans of Aiman and Muneeb are overjoyed for their idols, and Amal has embraced her new role as a big sister.