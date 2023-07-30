Revived Norway reach knockout stage with 6-0 win

AUCKLAND: Sophie Roman Haug scored a hat-trick as Norway put a turbulent two weeks behind them and squeaked into the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup on goal difference on Sunday with a 6-0 thrashing of the Philippines at Eden Park. Winger Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten also scored to help the 1995 champions finish in second place in Group A, above co-hosts New Zealand, with their first win of the tournament. The Philippines, who finished bottom of the group despite their first World Cup win over New Zealand, ended the match with 10 players after defender Sofia Harrison was shown a red card in the 67th minute for a foul on Thea Bjelde. With their tournament on the line, Norway looked like they meant business from the start. Norway finished second in Group A behind Switzerland, who held New Zealand to a scoreless draw in Sunday’s other match. The Swiss and the Norwegians will play either Spain or Japan in the last 16.