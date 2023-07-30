Kangana Ranaut accuses a ‘womaniser superstar’ of hacking her account

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has accused two of her colleagues of criminal activities, including hacking her social media accounts, buying fake bulk tickets, and manipulating box office collections.

In a series of Instagram stories on Sunday, Ranaut said that she was informed by a fan about a scam in which people were using her name to hack into accounts. She shared a screenshot of the scam, which showed a message from someone claiming to be Ranaut’s online manager.

Ranaut said that she had nothing to do with the scam and that the people behind it were part of the “film mafia.” She also made some shocking claims about two of her colleagues, whom she did not name.

“Film mafia has always indulged in criminal activities,” she said. “This superstar who I dated later claimed that I was dating his imposter.

He used to use different numbers and accounts

to chat with me, he also hacked my account and operated

in a shady way.”

Ranaut said that she also had a run-in with another superstar, whom she described as a “womaniser.” She said that he landed at her house and begged her to date him, but she refused. She then accused him of hacking her devices and lying about his marriage and child. Ranaut’s allegations have not been verified, but they have caused a stir.