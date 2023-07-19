Zeenat Aman shares an old picture of herself with Rekha

Zeenat Aman, a seasoned actress, recently made her Instagram debut and has since garnered attention for her breathtaking images and nostalgic clips. She also keeps a journal of her ideas on Instagram. The legendary actress recently posted a vintage photo of herself and fellow performer Rekha. She also penned a lengthy letter for her close pal. Following the post’s publication, followers praised the couple’s relationship in the comments and offered to assist the author recall where the photo was shot. Could be the mahurat of Ram Balram, a user said. No, it took a while to make the movie. Love the dance that you two did on the ship’s deck with Helenji. One person tweeted, “This may occur during Ramadan @thezeenataman ma’am. On your right, there is possibly Dharmendra ji. Another user said, “This picture is from the muhurat of Ram Balram.” Zeenat Aman is getting ready to make her OTT debut with Showstopper, which also stars Shweta Tiwari, Rohit Roy, Bakhtiyar and Zarina Wahab. Zeenat Aman was most recently seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat.