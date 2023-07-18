PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son dies in road accident

Anza Tariq, the son of Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a prominent figure in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was killed in a tragic road accident in Islamabad on Monday night.

Anza Tariq’s car swerved to avoid a motorcyclist and collided with a roadside pole, causing the vehicle to overturn on Seventh Avenue. Anza Tariq was critically injured as a result of the collision.

Anza Tariq was rushed to the hospital and was given immediate medical attention. Despite best efforts, he was unable to recover from his injuries and died during treatment.