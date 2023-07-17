Bilawal pays tributes to Shahnawaz Bhutto on 38th anniversary

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the nation will always remember the struggle and sacrifice of Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto for democracy, who is truly a symbol of revolutionary thinking and vision among the youth of Pakistan. In his message on the 38th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto here on Monday, he said that the martyrdom day of Shahnawaz Bhutto will keep reminding us how many inhuman atrocities had been done to the Bhutto family for standing with democracy, adding that after the judicial murder of Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the brutal killing of Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto was the second major tragedy for the Bhutto family and the party. ‘Being an elder sister, the grief and sorrow of the tragic separation of her younger brother always remained like an unhealed wound in the heart of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,’ he added.