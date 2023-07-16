Britney Spears showcases singing skills while riding horse

Britney Spears posted a video where she is riding a horse along a lovely beach while belting out a song. The Toxic singer is currently on vacation with her husband Sam Asghari as well as her agent Cade Hudson.

She also displayed her toned figure in a yellow and white two-piece bikini. She captioned the post “Southern girl singing on my horse !!!” while also showing that she donned a pair of shorts over her bikini bottoms.

The clip she posted began with a blurry bright image as the sun shone down on her camera before she could be heard humming to Amazing Grace, the Christian hymn. The video then cleared up and showed Britney as she trodded along the beach with her horse.

She then raised the phone above her head to give a clearer look at her getup and her horse. She paired her bright bikini with a straw hat as well as a pair of shades while her hair was pulled back into a ponytail.

She turned her camera around at one point which showed her husband and agent who were lingering in the vicinity of the singer. Both men also donned hats and sunglasses as they followed behind Britney.