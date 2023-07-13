Shahzad wins inaugural President PGA Open Golf Championship

LAHORE: Muhammad Shahzad won the President PGA Open Golf Championship which concluded at the exquisite and most fascinating par-72, Pakistan Air Force Skyview Golf and Country Club Golf Course here on Wednesday. This title bearing event was a competition for the most eligible 100 top golf champions of the country and in accordance with its importance the golf arena had been prepared exceedingly well and met the required standards. While the professional events ended yesterday, the next three days are reserved for amateurs, senior amateurs and women. In the final round yesterday, the whole spotlight was on the 200 titles winner Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad Golf Club and robust and exceptionally potent champion in the making Shahzad of Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club. Based on his phenomenal competing capabilities, the pundits considered Shabbir as the likely winner.

But as the final round teed off, noticeable was a display of excellence on the part of both combatants. While Shabbir was flawless in shot making and all round game, equally unblemished and outstandingly pristine was Shahzad. Shabbir’s card for the day was a stunning 66 and Shahzad ended the 18 holes with a score of a marvellous 67. That enabled Shabbir to conclude three days golfing activity with scores of 71, 69 and 66 and a championship aggregate of 206, ten under par. And as luck would have it, his challenger Shahzad also ended with scores of 68,71 and 67 and an aggregate of 206, ten under par .With scores at level, while others watched eagerly, these rivals went into a sudden death playoff to decide the winner. The sudden death playoff produced an unsurpassed matching of playing ability. First hole of the sudden death play off was level, as were the second, third and fourth holes and tension went soaring. Finally it was at the fifth hole that Shahzad acquired ascendancy with a masterful approach shot that fetched Shahzad a birdie while Shabbir had to be content with a bogey. As for the other contenders seeking positions other than the first and second, M Naeem of Peshawar came third. His score for the championship was 211, five under par. Following him other performers were Waheed Baloch (Karachi) 214, Rehmatullah (DHA) 215, Muhammad Asif (Defence Raya) 215, Muhammad Minhaj Maqsood (Rawalpindi )216, Muhammad Zubair (Karachi) 216 and Abdul Zahur (Multan) 216.