‘Barbie’ gets rave reviews and generates Oscar buzz

We are so close to Barbie hitting theatres, but some lucky SOBs (sons of Barbies!) have already seen it and-no surprise-loved it.

Thanks to preview screenings and premieres, the first round of reactions have hit the Internet, and they’re almost completely positive, praising the film’s mix of humour, heart and incredible visuals. They love this big pink world!

“#Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible. It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant!” wrote one viewer who was clearly caught up in the Kenergy.

Clearly, the giant ensemble cast all get a chance to shine!

Others echoed that sentiment.

But art is subjective!

Calling it “overblown fun with a feminist twist,” one fan called out the costumes, hair, and makeup as especially great. Given that Barbie is a fashion doll first and foremost, we’d expect nothing less.

Podcast host Jamie Jirak wants Ryan Gosling to get an Oscar nom and quite frankly, so do I!

Kyle Buchanan marvelled at the film’s ability to, apparently, tear Mattel to shreds, asking how Gerwig & Co. “got away with” some of the story elements. Through magic and girl power, Kyle.

So, cinematic triumph that’s gonna get Gosling the gold? Sounds like yes.

“Gosling as Ken is sublime and instantly ICONIC. In Gerwig we TRUST” I could have told you that a year ago but yeah. “I belly laughed. I melted. Greta made a masterpiece & I legit think it should be nominated for an Oscar.” -me after seeing Barbie next week and also this person:

And, per tradition, at least one comedy writer wrote a pretty convincing fake review in the hopes of being included in one of these roundups. Ben Mekler, I do not believe that you have seen Barbie, nor that pet-eating is part of it, but I applaud the effort!