Sanjay Dutt expresses desire to meet Javed Miandad

Prominent Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has expressed his desire to meet Pakistan’s cricket legend Javed Miandad.

In a video message for the former skipper of the national cricket team, Javed Miandad, the Bollywood celebrity extended his greetings and expressed his desire to meet him soon in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

In the clip, the ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ actor, who has recently joined the Lankan Premier League as the co-owner of the T20 franchise team, B Love Kandy, shared his fondness for the veteran cricketer and the mentor of the team. “It feels so good to see you after this long. See you soon in Kandy,” Dutt addressed Miandad in the video.

Sharing the clip on his Twitter handle, the cricket icon wrote, “Thank you Dear @duttsanjay and @OmarKhanOK2 for all the love, anxiously waiting to join @BLoveKandy in August 2023 in #LPL2023.”

It is pertinent to mention that the fourth edition of LPL, the T20 franchise cricket tournament in Sri Lanka, is scheduled to be played between five teams, from July 31 to August 22.

Pakistani cricketers Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Wahab Riaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik and Zaman Khan will play in the tournament.