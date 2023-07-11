‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning’ to hit cinemas today

Much-awaited movie of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise will hit the cinemas today (Wednesday).

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Movie will be available for viewers from Wednesday in the theatres.

“I am so grateful to be able to travel the world to bring these films to you. We can’t wait for you to see this Mission: Impossible story on the big screen!”, Cruise said on his Twitter. The motorbike-cliff sequence is as epic as its being marketed as, making it one of the most immersive spectacles to watch on the big screen.

The constant effort of intriguing the viewers through either the action or twists or the fond memories of the franchise, almost everything works in the film’s favour. Even if you haven’t seen a single Mission: Impossible film, make sure to make this your first one because it’ll introduce you to one of the greatest action franchises led by a true-blue superstar.

Dead Reckoning is Cruise’s fourth movie with Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie and the star’s third Mission with the director after 2015’s Rogue Nation and 2018’s Fallout.