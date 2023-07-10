Taylor Swift reunited With Taylor Lautner in ‘I Can See You’ video

In a new music video, Taylor Swift enlists the help of an ex to help rescue her and her art. Twilight alum Taylor Lautner-who dated the singer for a few months in 2009, joins The Act star Joey King on a mission to save the pop star and framed cover art of her 2010 album Speak Now in the official clip for the new song “I Can See You.” The track is one of six new tracks contained in her re-recorded Speak Now album, released July 7. In the action-packed video, which Swift wrote and directed, Lautner and King make their way through the Swift-themed museum, maneuvering through laser beams installed for security and fight enemies before reaching the singer, who is trapped in a vault. The clip also stars actress Presley Cash as her rescuers’ comms director. Speak Now is the third album released as part of Swift’s mission to re-record her first six albums following her former label Big Machine’s 2019 sale of her catalog’s master recordings. “I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music,” Swift wrote on Instagram July 7.