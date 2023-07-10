Revolutionizing Pakistan’s Agri Sector

Population growth has led to increased food consumption and waste, exacerbating the problem of unsustainable food production and consumption, which underlies numerous global challenges. According to United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the global demand for food is projected to increase by 60 percent by 2050. Pakistan is also facing the adverse impacts of climate change, which directly impact its food security situation. The World Food Programme (WFP) emphasizes the multidimensional risks in Pakistan that impede the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Economic instability, recurrent natural disasters, security concerns, political polarization, and exclusion contribute to a rise in poverty and vulnerability. As per the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the prevalence of undernourishment affects more than 20 percent of Pakistan’s population, while approximately 45 percent of children under the age of five experience stunted growth.

The average Pakistani household allocates 50.8 percent of its monthly income towards food expenses, rendering them highly susceptible to shocks such as escalating food prices. The situation is further aggravated by the influence of climate change and population displacements4.

The agricultural sector in Pakistan has always been a significant contributor to the economy, accounting for 22.9 percent of the GDP and employing 37.4 percent of the workforce. However, its GDP contribution has been declining from 60 percent during independence to the current 23 percent. Despite this decline, the sector still generates over $16 billion in foreign exchange earnings, representing 77 percent of total exports. Unfortunately, the sector faced challenges in 2022-23 due to flash floods, resulting in limited growth of 1.55 percent only, compared to the previous year’s 4.27 percent. However, there was a slight increase of 0.23 percent in other crops, mainly due to higher oilseeds production. Livestock, comprising 62.68 percent of the agriculture sector and 14.36 percent of the GDP, experienced a growth rate of 3.78 percent, exceeding the previous year’s 2.25 percent. Forestry and fishing sectors also witnessed moderate growth. Rapid population growth combined with slow food production poses challenges, while the per capita availability of agricultural land is projected to decrease to 0.06 hectares per capita by 2029/30.

Despite these challenges, there are several opportunities for the agriculture sector in Pakistan. Exploring the potential of cultivable waste land, increasing vertical production through mechanization, improving water use efficiency through high-efficiency irrigation systems, and capitalizing on livestock and dairy development are some of the opportunities that can be pursued. Additionally, the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) presents opportunities for agricultural development.

To facilitate investment and promote growth in the agriculture sector, the Pakistan government has established the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The SIFC aims to streamline the process for foreign direct investment (FDI) and targets achieving $100 billion in FDI within three years. The council will focus on defense production, agriculture, mines and minerals, IT, and energy sectors.

Similarly, Fauji Foundation, a Hybrid Social Enterprise, plays a pivotal role in national development by strategically investing in key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, food chain, energy, and financial services. These investments are aimed at contributing to the country’s economic growth through infrastructure development, energy security, food security, agricultural advancement, and financial inclusivity. Fauji Foundation has recently launched, its flagship project, which focuses on addressing critical issues related to Pakistan’s food security. FonGrow aims to revolutionize the agriculture sector by establishing large-scale corporate farms dedicated to improved food production, sustainable water management, hybrid seed research and development, agri-services, livestock and dairy farming, food processing, and distribution. Through collaborations with industry, academia, government agencies, and stakeholders, FonGrow aims to ensure that Pakistan has the necessary resources to meet the food needs of its growing population.

The company utilizes advanced agricultural practices, extensive research and development, and environmentally sustainable water management strategies to position Pakistan as a prominent producer of agricultural goods. FonGrow is currently engaged in several noteworthy initiatives, including the Khanewal Farm situated in Southern Punjab, covering an expansive area of 4,000 acres. This farm serves as a testing ground for state-of-the-art, high- quality, and highly productive smart farming methods, while incorporating mechanization. Additionally, the company has outlined plans for the Khanewal Farm – 2, which spans 600 acres and will function as the hub for implementing the first “Lateral High Efficiency Irrigation System.” Furthermore, a comprehensive revitalization scheme is underway for the Fauji Group’s Nukerji Farm in Thatha. These projects enable FonGrow to effectively strategize and implement the latest farming techniques tailored to the specific geographical and environmental characteristics of the respective areas.

In terms of priority crops, Fongrow focuses on local needs, import substitution, group synergy, and export opportunities. The production plan includes crops such as corn, wheat, oilseeds (canola, sesame, soybean), potatoes, barley, oats, and rhodes grass/alfalfa. By aligning with market demands and exploring export avenues, Fongrow aims to contribute to Pakistan’s food security while capitalizing on economic opportunities. The company is also offering opportunities for businesses to collaborate on its pre-sold crop model. Through this model, businesses can pre-purchase crops during the cultivation stage, ensuring a consistent and secure supply of high-quality produce.

Fongrow’s success is further enhanced by its extensive network and partnerships. The company collaborates with industry-leading organizations and professionals from various sectors.

These collaborations enable Fongrow to provide cutting-edge solutions, access the latest agricultural and corporate knowledge, and contribute to the overall growth of the agricultural economy. Some notable collaborations include partnerships with Farmonix, Four Brothers Group, NIAB/NIBGE, Hektas Seed Company (Turkey), and agreements with University of Agriculture Multan and Faisalabad.

FonGrow is taking the lead in driving the transformation of the agriculture sector, with the primary goal of establishing sustainable food security in Pakistan. Although the company still has certain milestones to accomplish, it has taken a significant step in the right direction, offering potential as a crucial solution for Pakistan’s challenges. This endeavor holds promise and may serve as a pivotal factor in addressing the nation’s food security concerns.

